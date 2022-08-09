On April 20, 2022, the Hangzhou Internet Court held a Chinese NFT-trading platform responsible for copyright infringement for the conduct of one of its users in Case No. (2022) Zhejiang 0192 Minchu No. 1008, the first publicized NFT infringement case in China. Ultimately, this case is a win for copyright holders and illustrates the increasing ability to obtain favorable remedies for violations of intellectual property rights in Chinese courts.

