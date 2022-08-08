Multiple hacks were reported in the crypto market this week. According to reports, more than 8,000 Solana Network wallets have been hacked, with approximately $8 million in cryptocurrency value stolen. The hackers reportedly obtained the private keys needed to initiate and approve transactions on behalf of the wallet users, which potentially indicates that a third-party service holding the private keys for multiple wallets may have been compromised. According to reports, Slope wallets and Slope-tied Phantom wallets may have been the target of the hackers.

In a separate incident, the ZB cryptocurrency exchange was reportedly hacked this week, with the hackers stealing approximately $5 million in crypto. According to reports, the stolen crypto was later sold on decentralized exchanges.

And in a third incident, a blockchain security firm reported a new phishing campaign targeting MetaMask wallets, which are among the most popular Ethereum Network wallets. The phishing campaign reportedly uses emails to trick MetaMask users into providing the attackers with their MetaMask wallet passphrase. Among other things, the phishing emails reportedly contain MetaMask logos, use a fake domain (metamaks.auction) and ask users to verify their wallets to comply with know-your-customer regulations.

