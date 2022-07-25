According to recent reports, several major cryptocurrency platforms have obtained regulatory approval from Italy's Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) to offer their products and services to Italian customers in compliance with local regulations. The OAM had established set criteria to be met by companies offering cryptocurrency trading, custody or other services in the country. In related news, another major cryptocurrency exchange announced in a press release that it became the first company to be registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider by the Central Bank of Ireland.

According to recent reports, the Ethereum Network is approaching the merger phase of its planned transition from proof-of-work mining consensus to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The "Merge" could potentially occur on Sept. 19, although that is reportedly a "soft" deadline. The shift to a PoS network reportedly could result in a 99 percent reduction in Ethereum Network energy consumption.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.