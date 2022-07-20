To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The nonfungible token markets posted nearly $40 billion in sales
in 2021. Jones Day financial markets partner Mark Rasmussen
explains what NFTs are, and how a coding standard that proves
authenticity turned into an art and collectible digital market.
Participants in the fast-moving – but legally uncertain – non-fungible token marketplace can maximize their business opportunities and mitigate risk by delineating their specific role early and clearly defining where their obligations begin ...
In late June, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced criminal charges against six defendants in four separate cases for their involvement in schemes to entice investors into various cryptocurrency and NFT fraud schemes.
On June 28, 2022, the FBI issued a Public Service Announcement (PSA) warning that fraudsters are using deepfakes to impersonate job applicants during online interviews and employing stolen Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to apply for positions.
