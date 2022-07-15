Consistent with its role as a leader in the investigation and enforcement of offenses involving cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, on June 30, 2022, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced four separate enforcement actions related to cryptocurrency-related fraud and other misconduct, which are summarized below.1 Notably, all four prosecutions involve alleged cross-border wrongdoing in the digital asset space prosecuted pursuant to long-standing fraud-based statutes.

The Enforcement Actions

These enforcement actions reflect the DOJ's continued focus on a variety of cross-border wrongdoing in the digital asset space.

Money Laundering and Wire Fraud: In United States v. Le Ahn Tuan, the DOJ charged a Vietnamese national with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his alleged role in carrying out a fraudulent investment scheme involving the "Baller Ape" Non-Fungible Token (NFT). 2 The DOJ alleges that the defendant and his co-conspirators launched a fraudulent investment program that claimed to provide investors with an opportunity to purchase Baller Ape NFTs, but after investors transferred their cryptocurrency to the defendant and his co-conspirators, the defendant and his co-conspirators ended the investment program prematurely and stole the investors' assets. 3 Thereafter, the defendant allegedly engaged in "chain-hopping," which involves, among other things, converting one type of cryptocurrency to another to disguise the source of the funds and can constitute a form of money laundering. 4

Takeaways

The DOJ's recently announced enforcement actions suggest several key elements to the agency's enforcement approach.

Regulation by Enforcement: The DOJ noted that even in light of the "relative novelty of digital currency," the agency is "dedicate[d] to using every available tool to protect consumers and investors from fraud and manipulation." 15 These latest enforcement actions reflect the agency's growing efforts, in cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and other federal agencies, to control misconduct in the digital asset space, notwithstanding the absence of specific legislation and regulatory guidance on these issues.

