Major American retailers celebrated the founding of the nation by forging new worlds of their own in the metaverse. One Mission Bay-based franchise reportedly sold non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that paired a digital collectible with a physical consumptive item in the form of a free T-shirt. Another New York-based clothier reportedly incentivized shoppers to engage with the brand on social media by offering its first 10,000 Discord channel users a free NFT.

In related news, an American lifestyle, clothing and accessories retailer recently launched an NFT store, offering limited edition T-shirts and sweatshirts created by several NFT designers, according to a report. Separately, a well-known global fashion brand recently announced that it is joining its first decentralized autonomous organization through a partnership with an NFT marketplace. The partnership is reportedly part of a larger "Vault Art Space," a virtual space anticipated to showcase and sell artwork from NFT artists.

According to recent reports, an auto-racing team backed by a major automobile manufacturer announced a partnership with an NFT platform for purposes of certifying parts for the team's racing cars. The program is reportedly intended to allow the team to monitor and ensure the quality of car parts, and the certification program may eventually be expanded to include official merchandise and other products.

In a final development, the creators of a popular NFT collection have reportedly filed suit against a copycat digital artist for false advertising, trademark infringement, unfair competition and unjust enrichment, among other claims, for the artist's design and sale of "confusingly similar" NFTs. The plaintiffs have requested injunctive relief and monetary damages.

