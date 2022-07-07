The Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX)FLASH Wrap-Upreport is a collection of high-level cyber intelligence summaries pertaining to current or emerging cyber events originally published in the June series of CTIX FLASH Updates, our semi-weekly newsletter that provides a current snapshot of cyber events, geared toward cyber professionals and end-users with varying levels of technical knowledge.

The June wrap-up report includes a discussion of ransomware/malware threats, threat actor activity, and newly identified vulnerabilities impacting a wide range of industries and victims.

Download the full report for detailed observations and analysis from Ankura's CTIX analysts covering:

Emerging malware targeting Linux systems of financial organizations across Latin America

New Peer-to-Peer botnet targeting Linux servers to mine cryptocurrency

The latest threat actor activity from Lazarus Group launching an espionage campaign targeting LinkedIn and WhatsApp Users

CISA's warning to organizations of Chinese Espionage Threats

Microsoft's new safeguards to mitigate the "SynLapse" Azure Vulnerability

Blockchain company Harmony falls victim to a heist of close to $100 million in cryptocurrency

