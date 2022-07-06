self

Retirement plan investment in cryptocurrencies has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months. The Department of Labor's reaction to Super Bowl commercials with celebrities touting crypto-investments, followed by Fidelity's announcement that it would make cryptocurrency available for plan investment in the near future, has sparked some hot debate. In this episode of Coffee Talk With Benefits, Richard and Sarah speak with Linda Haynes, a partner in the Seyfarth Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Department, who specializes in plan investments and fiduciary matters.

