United States:
Coffee Talk With Benefits Episode 5: Cryptocurrency Investments In Retirement Plans
06 July 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Retirement plan investment in cryptocurrencies has been a hot
topic of discussion in recent months. The Department of Labor's
reaction to Super Bowl commercials with celebrities touting
crypto-investments, followed by Fidelity's announcement that it
would make cryptocurrency available for plan investment in the near
future, has sparked some hot debate. In this episode of Coffee Talk
With Benefits, Richard and Sarah speak with Linda Haynes, a partner in the
Seyfarth Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Department,
who specializes in plan investments and fiduciary matters.
