We are pleased to present the latest installment of our TechSpeak video series. Michael Asaro and Ian McGinley, Akin Gump partners in the white collar defense and government investigations practice group, discuss the recent indictment against a former OpenSea employee in the first digital asset insider trading case.

Michael and Ian take a closer look at U.S. v. Chastain, a case brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) against Nathaniel Chastain, OpenSea's former head of product. OpenSea is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and in this video, our lawyers discuss the legal theories behind the prosecution and the key takeaways.

Our TechSpeak video series critically examine trends and issues at the intersection of technology, regulation and capital. We invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel and you'll be alerted as we drop new videos in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.