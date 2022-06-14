ARTICLE

United States: The Legit Ledger Episode 3: Licensing Considerations For NFT Creators And Owners With Jim Gatto And Gabe Khoury (Podcast)

In this episode of The Legit Ledger, Sheppard Mullin attorneys Jim Gatto and Gabe Khoury discuss licensing considerations for NFT owners and creators, including the range of licenses creators are using, the recent trend toward more commercial NFT licenses, and practical considerations to keep in mind when drafting an NFT license with commercial rights.

What We Discussed in This Episode

The various types of NFT licenses

Why have we recently seen a trend toward more commercial NFT licenses?

Has there been any commercial NFT licenses by brands or IP owners?

What are some well-known examples that have involved the granting of a commercial license?

What are some of the other ways NFT owners are leveraging commercial licenses?

How might an NFT creator benefit from granting broad rights in a commercial license?

How might an NFT owner benefit from granting broad rights in a commercial license?

What are some of the practical considerations NFT creators should think about when drafting a license with commercial rights?

