United States: The Legit Ledger Episode 1: Intellectual Property Considerations For Licensing NFTs With Yasamin Parsafar And Jim Gatto (Podcast)

For our inaugural episode, Sheppard Mullin attorneys Yasamin Parsafar and Jim Gatto address the various intellectual property considerations for licensing digital assets related to NFTs, including the specific rights and types of licenses that may be granted.

What We Discussed in This Episode

What is an NFT?

What rights could be involved when transferring digital assets associated with an NFT?

What types of licenses may be granted?

How does a personal, non-commercial license differ from a commercial license?

What are some of the considerations surrounding the granting of commercial license rights?

