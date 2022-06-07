Brian Kidd was a guest on Yahoo Finance Live, discussing the U.S. attorney general's take on crypto, regulation, securities, NFT trading, and the outlook for the crypto markets.

"I think you're seeing the way that regulation has played out over time is we're really seeing a decentralized regulation of the crypto market," Brian said. "So when you've got the different regulators fighting for their piece of the crypto pie and you've got DOJ [the Department of Justice], who's very active in the space, SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission], very active in space, and the CFTC [Commodity Future Trading Commission], very active in this space, and you've seen some rumblings from Congress as well and some proposed stablecoin legislation that's currently in the pipeline. So there is a lot of focus in this space. But it's not moving in the same direction at this time. And I think that's where you're seeing the cracks. And you can see things slip through without that focused regulation."

Watch the video and read the transcript.

Originally published by Yahoo Finance Live

