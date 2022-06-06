ARTICLE

Additional Authors Kota Fujii

デジタルアセットとブロックチェーンを取り巻くビジネス環境は刻一刻と変化し、次々と新しいプロダクトが生み出されています。



本記事では、デジタルアセット及びブロックチェーンビジネスへの投資と構築を進めるにあたって注目すべき3つの法的課題に焦点を当て、それらの概説を試みます。

Financial institutions, investors and governments around the world have devoted massive resources and energy to the digital assets economy. As business opportunities in this rapidly growing sector continue to multiply, the challenges and risk have also increased. For any business investing in or building a digital assets or blockchain business, three of the biggest areas of concern are regulatory uncertainty, cyber attacks and IP protection. These areas are critical in any business but are particularly challenging in the digital assets and blockchain world. Described in this update are some key reasons for these concerns, some steps businesses are taking now in light of these challenges and key areas to watch in these critical areas.

