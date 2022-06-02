ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order, California's Department of Financial Protection & Innovation is soliciting coments concerning crypto asset related financial products. The DFPI's invitation for comments seeks input on regulatory priorities, regulation under the California Consumer Financial Protection Law, and supervision, and market-monitoring functions. The invitation lists 16 specific questions, although commenters are not limited to responding to those questions. The due date for comments is August 5, 2022.

Comments may be submitted electronically to regulations@dfpi.ca.gov . The subject line should include "Invitation for Comments – Crypto Asset-Related Financial Products and Services ".

Comments may also be mailed to:

Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Legal Division

Attn: Sandra Navarro, Regulations Coordinator

2101 Arena Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95834

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.