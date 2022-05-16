Partners Donna Parisi and Jennifer Morton co-authored an article for Reuters on the SEC's proposed amendments to expand the definition of 'exchange' under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, to include "communication protocol systems," among other amendments, which could capture certain digital asset platforms, secondary trading platforms, and financial technology providers that do not function as exchanges, as currently defined, within the SEC's jurisdiction.

