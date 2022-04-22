ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an article published by Thomson Reuters Westlaw, Kara Kapp discusses the implications of the court's acceptance of Ripple Labs' fair notice defense in the SEC litigation against the company and two of its executives, which has potentially wide-ranging implications for digital asset markets.

To read the complete article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.