The President issued an Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets on March 9, 2022. The value of the cryptocurrency and digital assets sector exceeds $3 trillion and has the potential to grow much larger with proper regulation. No country has taken a lead role to develop regulation that will foster innovation while simultaneously protecting consumers, investors and businesses from criminal activity related to digital assets. This Executive Order is a bold move by the United States to assess and analyze the digital asset sector. If responsible legislation based on the EO can be drafted and passed, the US stands to authorize a strong, effective regulatory approach that also fosters innovation.

This broad government effort involves all the financial regulating agencies, while also bringing in the views of other economic and international agencies. The most important set of deliverables are a series of reports, assessments, frameworks, and draft legislation. This article provides an overview of those twenty reports grouped by due dates, with brief synopses of the considerations agencies must take into account and the analytical approach called for in the Order.

This comprehensive effort focuses on developing an all-government approach to collect data, analyze, consult with civil society and prepare reports focusing on five major concerns:

Assessing a possible United States central bank digital currency Protecting consumers, investors, and businesses Promoting financial stability, mitigating systemic risk, and strengthening market integrity Limiting illicit finance and associated national security risks Fostering international cooperation and United States competitiveness

This major interagency effort will succeed, at least in part, if the views of active participants in all sectors of the digital asset community have a voice. The interests of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) are not necessarily the same as those of a decentralized exchange (DEX) or an NFT minting operation. Broad engagement between government, companies in the digital assets sector and civil society may be accomplished through the normal notice and comment approach to rulemaking. Alternatively, a more inclusive and flexible process that allows participants in the digital assets sector and other interested parties, including those opposed to the current digital assets markets, to assist the government to both understand the sector and to advise on what regulatory approaches will leverage the strength of the technology while protecting the users.

The digital asset sector is so innovative and apparently different from the current centralized regulatory model, that it could pose problems for government officials who are not on the forefront of innovation to make sound recommendations that allow decentralized mechanisms and distributed ledger technologies to flourish. It is predictable that the various agencies will make proposals specific to their regulatory mission(s). Without a coherent mission or goal for the effort, it will be difficult to propose strong and effective law to guide the regulation of digital assets. Ideally, this whole government effort will lead to responsible, effective, and coherent regulatory solutions for the digital asset sector and the American people. Bringing a solid level of certainty to the digital assets sector will promote efforts to normalize it into a useful, accepted, safe environment for financial and other activity.

The following tables provide a comprehensive list of all the deliverables required by the Executive Order. At the end of the process, if solutions can be negotiated among the agencies and the sector being regulated, then real legislation can be crafted and passed in the reasonably near future. If so, the U.S. will be positioned to lead the global development of this promising technology sector.

Report Due in 90 Days (Tuesday, June 7, 2022):

International Cooperation on Criminal Activity and Digital Assets

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Attorney General

State

Treasury Homeland Security How to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation for detecting, investigating, and prosecuting criminal activity related to digital assets None specified

Report Due in 120 Days (Tuesday, July 7, 2022):

Framework for International Engagement

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Treasury

State

Commerce USAID Develop framework for international engagement with foreign counterparts and international bodies

Adapt, update, and enhance adoption of global principles and standards for digital assets

Promote development of digital assets and CBDC technologies consistent with USA values and law Specific and prioritized lines of effort

Coordinated messaging

Interagency engagement

Foreign assistance

Capacity-building efforts

Coordination of global compliance

Government efforts to promote international principles, standards, and best practices

Promote development of digital asset and CBDC technologies consistent with core values

Elevated engagement on digital assets issues in technical standards bodies

Reports Due in 180 Days (Tuesday, September 6, 2022):

1. Report on CBDC and the Future of Money and Payment Systems

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Treasury Lead

State

Commerce

Attorney General

Homeland Security

OMB DNI Conditions that drive broad adoption of digital assets

Technological innovation

Impact on financial system

Modernization of and changes to payment systems

Economic growth

Financial inclusion

National security Implications of US CBDC

Implications for financial inclusion

Potential relationship between a CBDC and private sector-administered digital assets

Future of sovereign and privately produced money globally

Analysis for US financial system & democracy

Could foreign CBDCs displace fiat currencies, alter payment systems, or undermine US financial centrality and impact on US interests

Potential implications for national security and financial crime

3. Assessment of Legislative Changes Necessary to Issue U.S. CBDC

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Federal Reserve Assess whether CBDCs:

Improve efficiency Reduce costs of existing & future payments systems

Assess the optimal form of U.S. CBDC

Develop a strategic plan for Federal and USG actions To evaluate the extent to which a US CBDC,

Based on potential design options CBDC Impact on ability of monetary policy to function effectively as a critical macroeconomic stabilization tool.

Strategic plan evaluates necessary steps and requirements for implementation and launch of US CBDC.

4. Digital Assets Measures to Protect Consumers, Investors and Businesses

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Treasury

Labor

FTC

SEC

CFTC

FDIC

COC

CFPB Fraud, theft, and statutory and regulatory violations

Privacy and data breaches

Unfair and abusive practices

Cyber issues

Risk to less uninformed

Measure to reduce risks

Protections to create safe and affordable financial services Implications of development and adoption of digital assets

Changes needed in financial market and payment system infrastructures

Equitable economic growth

Conditions that would drive mass adoption of diverse types of digital assets

Risks and opportunities

Impact of technological innovation

Consider most vulnerable to disparate impacts

Policy recommendations

Potential regulatory and legislative responses Support expanding access to safe and affordable financial services

5. Technical Evaluation of Capacity to Support CBDC System

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Office of Science and Technology Policy,

Chief Technology Officer of the U.S,

Treasury

Federal Reserve Technological infrastructure, capacity, and expertise

Facilitate and support introduction of a CBDC system Technical risks of the assorted designs

Emerging and future technological developments, such as quantum computing.

Recommendations on how inclusion of digital assets in federal processes may affect provision of services, including:

Cybersecurity Customer experience Social‑safety‑net programs



6. Report on the Role of Law Enforcement Agencies

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Attorney General

Treasury

Homeland Security Role of law enforcement agencies in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting criminal activity in digital assets Recommendations on regulatory or legislative actions

7. Report on Digital Assets and Energy Issues

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Office of Science and Technology Policy,

Treasury

Energy,

EPA

Council of Economic Advisors,

National Climate Advisor Impact of DLT on economic and energy transitions;

Technology and climate change

Impacts on the environment.

Effect of cryptocurrencies' consensus mechanisms on energy usage

Mitigating measures & alternative mechanisms of consensus

Design tradeoffs Potential uses of distributed ledger technologies and blockchain: To support monitoring or mitigating technologies' climate impacts

For exchanging of liabilities for greenhouse gas emissions, water, and other natural or environmental assets

Implications for energy policy

Grid management and reliability

Energy efficiency incentives and standards

Sources of energy supply

8. Economic Competitiveness Framework for Digital Assets Technology

Agencies Considerations Commerce

State

Treasury Framework for enhancing United States economic competitiveness in, and leveraging of, digital asset technologies

Reports Due in 210 Days (Wednesday, October 5, 2022):

9. CBDC Legislative Proposal

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Attorney General through APNSA and APEP Develop a GBDC legislative proposal Based on Treasury CBDC report and Federal Reserve Strategic Plan

10. Assessment of Financial Stability and Market Integrity

Agencies Considerations Analytical Approach Treasury

FSOC Assess financial and market risks of digital assets

Analyze prior analyses and assessments by Federal agencies Recommendations on financial stability risks

Recommendations addressing risks.

Note differences among digital assets

Proposals for additional or adjusted regulation and supervision and new legislation

Other Reports Required by the Executive Order

Agencies Considerations Title Attorney General

FTC

CFPB Consider effects the growth of digital assets could have on competition policy Competition Policy FTC

CFPB Extent to which existing or new privacy or consumer protection measures can protect digital assets users Privacy or Consumer Protection SEC

CFTC

Federal Reserve

FDIC

COC Extent existing or new investor and market protection measures can address digital assets risks Investor and Market Protection OSTP

Treasury

Energy

EPA

CEA Update the Energy issues report above to address any knowledge gaps identified in such report. Due one year after energy report = 9/6/2023 Treasury

State

Attorney General

Commerce

Homeland Security OMB

DNI Submit views on regulation, supervision, public‑private engagement, oversight, and law enforcement for risks: Illicit finance risks posed by digital assets

Cryptocurrencies

Stablecoins CBDCs

Trends in the use of digital assets by illicit actors Illicit Finance Risks Posed by Digital Assets Due 90 days after submission to Congress of National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing Treasury

State

Attorney General

Commerce

Homeland Security OMB

DNI Action plan coordinated through the interagency process Address role of law enforcement

Address measures to increase financial services providers' compliance with AML/CFT obligations Action Plan for Mitigating Digital Assets Risks of Illicit Activities Due 120 days after submission to Congress of National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing Treasury Perspectives of relevant agencies in evaluating opportunities to mitigate risks through regulation

Notify agencies of pending, proposed, or prospective rulemakings to address digital asset illicit finance risks Notification of Rulemakings to Address Illicit Digital Assets Finance Risks Due 120 days after all these National Risk Assessments: Money Laundering

Terrorist Financing

Proliferation Financing

updated National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing Treasury

State

Commerce

OMB

USAID Priority actions taken under the framework and its effectiveness Framework Actions Taken in International Cooperation Due One year from establishment of framework on 7/7/2023

