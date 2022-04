ARTICLE

On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits Companion, host Brydon DeWitt is joined once again by Beryl Ball, principal financial advisor at CAPTRUST, who offers insight on the recent strongly worded DOL compliance release on cryptocurrency in 401(k) plans and what issues plan sponsors should carefully consider.

