What Are You Buying When You Buy An NFT? Holland & Knight Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are having a moment. In March 2021, Beeple sold an NFT of digital art for $69.3 million; in May 2021, The New York Times sold an NFT of a column for $560,000.

A Blockbuster Week For DOJ Enforcement Against Cryptocurrency Exchanges Cozen O'Connor This has been a blockbuster week for cryptocurrency enforcement actions in the United States against cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ukraine Crisis Increases Supply Chain Cyber Risk Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP The current geopolitical climate and escalating crisis in Ukraine is amplifying concerns about the increased cyber threat to global supply chains that are already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unauthorized Blockchain Domain Names: What's A Brand To Do? Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Just when you thought you had a handle on domain name enforcement, blockchain technology has given rise to blockchain domain names, which bring novel and complex challenges.

Congress And The IRS Make Moves To Improve Taxpayer Compliance For Cryptocurrency Transactions Proskauer Rose LLP IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, testifying before Congress in April 2021, estimated the gap between taxes owed and taxes collected in the United States to be close to $1 trillion.