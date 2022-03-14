Worldwide:
JONES DAY PRESENTS®: How An International Crisis Can Impact Digital Asset Markets (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jones Day's Abradat Kamalpour and Josh Sterling talk about
how the digital asset markets are responding to the Ukraine
situation and what interested parties should know and consider.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Worldwide
What Are You Buying When You Buy An NFT?
Holland & Knight
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are having a moment. In March 2021, Beeple sold an NFT of digital art for $69.3 million; in May 2021, The New York Times sold an NFT of a column for $560,000.
Is Staking A Taxable Service?
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
On February 3, the Proof of Stake Alliance ("POSA"), a cryptocurrency industry association, issued a press release regarding recent developments in a cryptocurrency tax case...