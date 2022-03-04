As discussions and debates unfold over digital currency regulations, Commodity Future Trading Commission chairman Rostin Benham told a U.S. Senate committee that "speculative fervor" surrounding cryptocurrencies has potentially left investors in need of protections, and made the case for his commission to be charged with overseeing activities in this burgeoning market.
Jones Day's Josh Sterling and David Aron discuss the gradual move toward federal oversight of cryptocurrencies, the questions clients ask, and what crypto market participants need to know now.
