The next evolution of the internet is quickly taking the world by storm. Web3.0 technologies, including NFTs and metaverses, will see increasing adoption by businesses, governments, and all types of users. For companies or other entities becoming involved in the space, it is important to understand the array of legal issues that can arise. This article provides an overview of some of the many legal issues associated with NFTs and metaverses, including platform governance, IP protection and enforcement, regulatory issues, and much more.

