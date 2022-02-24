The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), makes available $1.2 trillion in grants and loans for infrastructure programs across the transportation, energy and water sectors. In this week's videos, which are a part of our six part video series, we include a video each on the on the impact of the IIJA on both carbon storage and water storage.

While the word "infrastructure" mostly calls to mind roads and bridges, perhaps the most transformative aspect of this historic law will be its technological impact. The groundbreaking new funding incorporates the latest technological innovations in the designing and building of infrastructure across multiple sectors, with room for future advancements often not only accounted for, but incentivized. Artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous and connected vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT), carbon capture, blockchain technology and other innovations are funded and incentivized to make sweeping improvements in cost, efficiency, congestion reduction, safety, environment and equity. Join us as we unpack these crucial technological aspects of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in our TechSpeak Video Series.

