Edward Imperatore spoke to Bloomberg about the U.S. Department of Justice naming veteran cybersecurity prosecutor Eun Young Choi to lead a new team dedicated to investigating and prosecuting illicit cryptocurrency schemes carried out by cyber criminals and nation states.

"What her appointment shows is that cryptocurrency is really at the intersection of complex financial investigations, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering, narcotics trafficking, and cross-border enforcement," said Edward, who was a colleague of Choi in the cybercrime unit of the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan. "She has experience in each one of these areas."

