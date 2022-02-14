Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") filed with the SEC a proposed rule change to list and trade shares ("Shares") of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust (the "Trust"), under BZX Rule 14.11(e)(4)("Listing and trading of Commodity-Based Trust Shares on the Exchange.")

The Shares will be registered with the SEC through Form S-1 by means of the Trust's registration statement.

The Exchange noted that the proposed rule change will facilitate the listing and trading of an additional exchange-traded product that will enhance competition among market participants and listing venues, which will benefit investors and the marketplace. The Exchange also noted that while a previous proposal to list the Shares was disapproved by the SEC in December 2021, the sponsor of the Trust filed an amended registration statement that "includes a number of additional voluntary disclosures and shareholder protections that the [sponsor] intends to undertake." The Exchange also noted that this proposal is distinct in that it "includes additional information related to such voluntary disclosures and protections, and additional information related to Bitcoin Futures [Exchange-Traded Funds]," among other things.

