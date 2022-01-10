The NYTimes.com reported that "Founded in 2017, OpenSea was created as a marketplace for people to buy and sell so-called NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, which are unique pieces of digital code backed by blockchain technology." The January 4, 2022 article entitled "OpenSea valued at $13.3 billion in new round of venture funding" included these comments:

OpenSea, one of the most talked-about blockchain start-ups in Silicon Valley, said on Tuesday that it had raised $300 million in new venture capital, making it the latest company to cash in on a rush to fund cryptocurrency start-ups. The new round of funding, led by the investment firms Paradigm and Coatue Management, brings the start-up's valuation to a staggering $13.3 billion just four years after it was founded. OpenSea previously raised more than $100 million from a host of investors, including the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz and the actor Ashton Kutcher, according to data provided by the company.

Stay tuned on the growth of NFTs on OpenSea!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.