Pryor Cashman client Kevin Durant recently announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Coinbase, a digital cryptocurrency platform. The deal will make the legendary basketball star a face of the platform and Durant and his various businesses will help promote the Coinbase brand.

Durant and his businesses were represented by a team of Pryor Cashman attorneys led by partner Eric Fishman, with assistance from partners Megan Noh and Eli Nathanson.

