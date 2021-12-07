The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued a request for public comment to help guide the development of the current and future state of technology in eight emerging technology areas. Those areas include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) (including in manufacturing), quantum computing, blockchain, unmanned delivery services, new and advanced materials and three-dimensional (3D) printing.

NIST is inviting stakeholders throughout the scientific research, standards, advocacy, industry and non-scientific communities to provide input for creating a modern approach to support emergent next-generation technologies to foster economic growth across the United States and advance American global competiveness.

NIST is urging respondents to provide the following information related to, but not limited to, certain emerging technology areas:

Technology Development

How the federal government could enhance the adoption of technology or help expand economic opportunities.

The needs of industry development through future public-private investment partnerships to foster innovation.

Legislative and regulatory needs to advance such areas in the marketplace.

Technology Applications and Utilization

Strengthening regional innovation centers across the United States.

The current marketplace landscape and projected changes to the marketplace with the adoption of such technologies.

Risks and long-term trends in the marketplace and supply chains.

How organizations identify and assess risks posed by supply chains.

Impact of foreign capability and capacity.

The request for information (RFI) stems from the American COMPETE Act (H.R.8132), which requires the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Federal Trade Commission and other federal agencies, to complete a study and issue a report to Congress on the eight emerging technology areas noted above. The American COMPETE Act accompanied a budget bill known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Pub. L. 116-260)—President Trump signed the measure into law in December 2020.

Interested entities can submit comments to acastudy@nist.gov or through regulations.gov. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2022, by 5:00 pm. EST.

