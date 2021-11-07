ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Catherine Zhu, a privacy and commercial lawyer chats with DKleine about emerging legal issues in the NFT industry. She offers her perspective on issues surrounding the creation of NFT marketplaces and legal implications for artists and users.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States

A Brief Overview Of The Metaverse And The Legal Challenges It Will Present Morgan Lewis If you are just wrapping your head around the concepts of virtual reality and augmented reality, it may be time to get past the learning curve, as more technology companies are talking about creating the "metaverse."

Cybersecurity Incident Reports And Lessons Learned From Recent Court Decisions Ordering Their Disclosure Armstrong Teasdale The rapid rise of cybersecurity incidents, and the litigation and government investigations that often ensue, have resulted in many hotly contested disputes concerning the disclosure of documents...

Mitigating Supply Chain Cyber Risk Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP According to a study performed by cyber security services firm BlueVoyant, 80 percent of organizations they surveyed experienced a breach that originated from vulnerabilities in their ...

BIS Announces New Export Controls On Cybersecurity Items Used For Malicious Cyber Activity Mayer Brown On October 20, 2021, the US Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry & Security ("BIS") published a long-awaited interim final rule announcing new restrictions on the export...

Medical Device Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities: New FDA Guidance On Informing Patients Arnold & Porter Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in medical devices obviously can pose extremely serious risks.