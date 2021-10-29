ARTICLE

United States: JONES DAY TALKS®: Crypto And DeFi Regulation: It's About To Get Serious (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance remain under scrutiny from federal agencies and commissions. The acting Comptroller of the Currency has publicly stated that cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance may be evolving into serious threats to the financial system, much like the way certain financial derivatives prompted serious concerns and a near collapse back in 2008.

Clearly, serious regulations are under consideration. Jones Day's Josh Sterling and Dorothy Giobbe discuss what industry stakeholders need to know.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.