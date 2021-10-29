Cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance remain under scrutiny from federal agencies and commissions. The acting Comptroller of the Currency has publicly stated that cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance may be evolving into serious threats to the financial system, much like the way certain financial derivatives prompted serious concerns and a near collapse back in 2008.
Clearly, serious regulations are under consideration. Jones Day's Josh Sterling and Dorothy Giobbe discuss what industry stakeholders need to know.
