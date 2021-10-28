CoIntelgraph.com reported that "The Bank of Spain has issued instructions on VASP registration for Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, purposes, requiring institutions to submit their registration requests through an electronic registry..." The October 26, 2021 reported entitled "Bank of Spain issues registration guidelines for crypto services" and included these comments:

Issuing the guidelines on Oct. 19, the Spanish central bank noted that the obligation to sign up in the registry applies to "all individuals and institutions providing virtual currency exchange services" like cryptocurrency trading and custody services. The regulator stressed that VASPs will have to register "regardless of whether they are also registered in other administrative records in the Bank of Spain or other related authorities."

Stay tuned to see how this plays out!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.