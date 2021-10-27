Last month China's central bank declared that all cryptocurrency-related transactions are illegal. Many blockchain companies, as well as financial institutions with indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies are trying to figure out what this means for them. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group, discusses China's new ban and what this means for companies outside China.

