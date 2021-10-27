To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last month China's central bank declared that all
cryptocurrency-related transactions are illegal. Many blockchain
companies, as well as financial institutions with indirect exposure
to cryptocurrencies are trying to figure out what this means for
them. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor
Cashman's FinTech Group, discusses China's new ban and what
this means for companies outside China.
