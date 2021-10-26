ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

SEC Chair Gary Gensler considers implications of AI and crypto on finance. DOJ urges greater cooperation from private companies victimized by cyber attacks. SEC Commissioner pushes enhanced disclosure to address climate risk. FINRA revises sanctions guidelines. FRB announces new rules limiting financial activities of FRB policymakers and senior staff. New comment deadline set for 2015 proposal to establish listing standards on clawback policies. Comment deadline set for FINRA extension of pilot program on clearly erroneous transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.