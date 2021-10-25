To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jones Day's Chris Pace and Mark Rasmussen discuss the
implications of a Florida District Court's decision
in United American Corp. v. Bitmain, Inc., which held
that Bitmain had not conspired with other companies and software
developers to manipulate the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency
market.
States are beginning to recognize cryptocurrency as a form of collateral under their Uniform Commercial Codes. As a result, commercial lenders and borrowers are learning more about their legal rights in cryptocurrency.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term describing the assortment of different financial applications enabled by blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with the aim to decentralize financial services that are currently intermediated by financial institutions.