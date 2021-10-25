Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the creation of a National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team. This has caused concern about possible future criminal prosecution of cryptocurrency companies and their employees. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and chair of the White Collar Defense and Investigation Practice, discusses the creation of this new team and what it means for the cryptocurrency industry.

