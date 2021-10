ARTICLE

Technology from United States

Legal Implications Of Blockchain In Supply Chain: What's Law Got To Do With It? Foley & Lardner The advent of new technology brings along with it the murkiness of how the American legal system will treat such technology.

Cryptocurrency Issues For Lenders And Borrowers: How To Proceed In The Absence Of Industry Clarity Duane Morris LLP States are beginning to recognize cryptocurrency as a form of collateral under their Uniform Commercial Codes. As a result, commercial lenders and borrowers are learning more about their legal rights in cryptocurrency.

More Regulatory Clarity On The Horizon For FinTech Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On September 21, 2021, the FinTech task force of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing on consumer privacy.

Overheard At The Disruptive Technologies Legal Summit 2021 Winston & Strawn LLP Winston & Strawn and the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology held the fourth annual Disruptive Technologies Legal Summit virtually on September 14.

White House To Introduce ‘Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Policy To Federal Agencies Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Last month, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released draft guidance to implement a Zero Trust cybersecurity policy government-wide.