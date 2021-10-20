ARTICLE

CFTC fines crypto companies $42.5 million. Coinbase proposes regulatory framework for digital assets. MRAC subcommittee recommends LIBOR switch to SOFR for "non-linear" derivatives. OFAC issues sanctions guidance for the virtual currency industry. OCC outlines 2022 bank supervision operating plan. CII supports draft bill on listing standards for multi-class stock companies. ICI details how funds can facilitate transition to net-zero economy. FINRA publishes 2022 holiday schedule for margin extensions. Comment deadline set for SEC proposed expansion of proxy voting disclosure reporting requirements.

