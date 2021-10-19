The CoinTelegraph.com reported that "The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, may soon approve an application from crypto-asset manager Valkyrie for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market." The October 15, 2021 report entitled "BREAKING: Nasdaq listing hints that the SEC may soon approve ETF application from Valkyrie" included these comments:

According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration request for shares of Valkyrie's Bitcoin Strategy ETF for listing on Nasdaq.

In a letter from Nasdaq's vice president of listing qualifications, Eun Ah Choi - filed the same day - the exchange said Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF shares had been certified.

In its Aug. 11 prospectus with the SEC, Valkyrie said its Bitcoin Strategy ETF would offer indirect exposure to the crypto asset with cash-settled futures contracts.

The contracts will be purchased using a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary wholly owned by the fund with exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

