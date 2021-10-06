To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jones Day's Chris Pace and Mark Rasmussen discuss the
implications of a Florida District Court's decision in United
American Corp. v. Bitmain, Inc., which held that Bitmain had not
conspired with other companies and software developers to
manipulate the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency market.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
On September 21, 2021, the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released an updated advisory on potential sanctions risks for facilitating ransomware payments.
On September 21, 2021, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") levied its first sanctions against a Russian-operated virtual currency exchange involved in ransomware payments...