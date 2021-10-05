United States:
NCUA Extends Comment Period On Use Of Digital Assets By Federally Insured Credit Unions
05 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA")
Board extended the comment period on the impact
of digital assets and related technologies on federally insured
credit unions, related entities, and the NCUA. The comment period
was extended from September 27, 2021, to October 27, 2021.
As previously covered, the NCUA prompted market
participants to consider 26 questions concerning (i) digital asset
usage in the marketplace, (ii) operations, (iii) risk and
compliance management, (iv) supervision and (v) share insurance and
resolution.
Primary Sources
- Federal Register: Request for Information and
Comment on Digital Assets and Related
Technologies
