The National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA") Board extended the comment period on the impact of digital assets and related technologies on federally insured credit unions, related entities, and the NCUA. The comment period was extended from September 27, 2021, to October 27, 2021.

As previously covered, the NCUA prompted market participants to consider 26 questions concerning (i) digital asset usage in the marketplace, (ii) operations, (iii) risk and compliance management, (iv) supervision and (v) share insurance and resolution.

