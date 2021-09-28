At the 2021 North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") Annual Conference, new President Melanie Senter Lubin identified priorities for the coming year.

In her address, Ms. Lubin said the Association will focus on:

coordination with the SEC and FINRA to tighten the process regarding the expungement of negative information as to securities industry employees;

assessments of evolving Regulation Best Interest statutes and regulations, informed by recommendations from the NASAA Regulation Best Interest Implementation Committee;

regulation of cryptocurrencies, digital assets and commission-free platforms; and

"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" issues (see previous coverage here).

Ms. Lubin also applauded NASAA's recent advocacy efforts, noting a House bill to establish an SEC "Senior Investor Taskforce." She stated that NASAA expects the House to hold a hearing on the scope of the SEC's Investor Advocate. Ms. Lubin also stated that NASAA will (i) work with Congress to address regulatory gaps around Self-Directed Individual Retirement Accounts and (ii) increase its involvement in digital asset policymaking.

