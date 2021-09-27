ARTICLE

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz Intellectual Property attorneys Frank Gerratana and Daniel Weinger explore cryptocurrency, blockchain, and how IP factors into the future of these emerging technologies. The crypto/blockchain space is confusing to many people, so Dan and Frank try to simplify what blockchain actually means and how it works. Dan and Frank also discuss potential applications for blockchain technology and what technologists working in this groundbreaking space need to consider when deciding how to protect their innovations.

This podcast covers the following topics:

The basic premise of blockchain and how it compares to other technologies

How protecting your innovations in disruptive technologies is critical because such technologies are unpredictable

How the Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International applies to the crypto/fintech industries

Possible future applications of blockchain, and how it could affect IP protection going forward

