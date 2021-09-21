CNBC reported that "In OpenSea's written statement, it called the incident "incredibly disappointing" and said that it is "conducting an immediate and thorough review." The September 15, 2021 report entitled "There was insider trading on NFT platform OpenSea, the $1.5 billion start-up admits" included the OpenSea wrote in a blog post Wednesday:

Yesterday we learned that one of our employees purchased items that they knew were set to display on our front page before they appeared there publicly,...

Also the report had included these comments:

Rumors of insider trading at NFT marketplace OpenSea are true, according to a statement from the start-up, which was recently valued at $1.5 billion. While the statement did not identify the employee, on Tuesday evening, OpenSea's head of product, Nate Chastain, was accused by Twitter user @ZuwuTV of using secret crypto wallets to front-run sales on the platform.

Watch out when you create NFTs!

