The use of decentralized exchanges ("DEXs") to execute cryptocurrency trades has exploded this year. Earlier this month, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that the main developer of one of the world's largest DEXs is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This has caused a great deal of concern over whether regulators are going to seek to regulate or even shut down DEXs.

In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, discusses the regulatory status of DEXs, and what DEX developers and users can do to minimize their regulatory risk.

WATCH VIDEO UPDATE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.