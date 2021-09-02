SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has left little doubt that his commission will closely monitor activity in the cryptoasset markets and the actions of decentralized finance, or DeFi platforms, as investor interest continues to grow. In prepared remarks delivered at an early August event, the chairman said, "We just don't have enough investor protection in crypto ... we have taken and will continue to take our authorities as far as they go."

Jones Day's Josh Sterling, Brian Rabbitt, and Mark Rasmussen talk about what the heightened scrutiny means for crypto market participants, and discuss what additional regulatory and enforcement actions could be coming.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Android

Subscribe on Google Play

Subscribe on Stitcher

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.