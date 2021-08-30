ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

BankInfoSecurity.com reported that "A hacker stole $97 million in cryptoassets from the Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange Liquid, which announced the breach via Twitter late Wednesday and halted deposits and withdrawals." The August 19, 2021 report entitled "Hacker Steals $97 Million From Crypto Exchange 'Liquid'" included these comments from Liquid that "the hacker transferred funds to the following addresses, among others:"

●Bitcoin: 1Fx1bhbCwp5LU2gHxfRNiSHi1QSHwZLf7q; ●Ethereum/Energy Web Token: 0x5578840aae68682a9779623fa9e8714802b59946; ●TRON: TSpcue3bDfZNTP1CutrRrDxRPeEvWhuXbp; ●Ripple: rfapBqj7rUkGju7oHTwBwhEyXgwkEM4yby.

Then in a "follow-up blog post, Liquid" said:

...it first detected the unauthorized access early Thursday, local time, and confirmed crypto assets had been moved out of Liquid wallets. It notes that $16 million worth of Ethereum assets had been frozen "due to the assistance of the crypto community and other exchanges".

Obviously all crypto exchanges need to be on high alert!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.