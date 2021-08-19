ARTICLE

United States: Nota Bene Episode 139: What Are NFT's And Are They Here To Stay? With James Gatto (Summer Repeat) (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

This episode was originally published on May 11, 2021 as Episode 125.

When the artist Beeple recently sold a digital work of art for $69 million, it caught the world's attention especially because that one-of-a-kind digital art was a non-fungible token (NFT). In this episode, we're taking a look at this emerging blockchain technology and exploring how NFTs are transforming digital artwork. We're also discussing the legal ramifications of this new type of ownership.

Joining me for this conversation is Jim Gatto. Jim is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office. He is also Team Leader of the firm's Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets team, and its Social Media and Games industry team. He also is Team Leader of the firm's Open Source team.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and Review this show in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are non-fungible tokens?

What makes a token "non-fungible"?

Given the ease of duplication, what makes NFT's so valuable?

How might the use of NFT's benefit performance artists?

Will NFT's ever become simple enough for everyday people to utilize them?

After someone creates an NFT, where are some of the online marketplaces they can list and market it on?

Are private investors moving into this space?

How can NFTs be used with physical objects?

What are the legal implications of creating and/or buying NFTs?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.