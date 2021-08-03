United States:
Deadline Set For NCUA Comment Request On Use Of Digital Assets By Federally Insured Credit Unions
03 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA")
Board set September 27, 2021, as the deadline for
comments on the existing and potential impact on federally insured
credit unions, related entities and the NCUA resulting from
activities connected to digital assets and related technologies.
The notice and request for comment was published in the Federal
Register.
As previously covered, the NCUA prompted market
participants to consider 26 questions concerning:
- digital asset usage in the marketplace,
- operations,
- risk and compliance management,
- supervision, and
- share insurance and resolution.
