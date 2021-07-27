The National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA") Board requested comment on the existing and potential effects of digital assets and related technologies activity on federally insured credit unions and related entities. The NCUA prompted market participants to consider 26 questions concerning (i) digital asset usage in the marketplace, (ii) operations, (iii) risk and compliance management, (iv) supervision and (v) share insurance and resolution.

Comments on the request for information must be received within 60 days of its publication in the Federal Register.

