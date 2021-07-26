Shearman & Sterling teamed up with FinTech advisor and incubator Rise, created by Barclays, and premier market data and research provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, to produce a mid-year report on M&A activity in the U.S. FinTech sector. The report brings together perspectives and advice regarding the key trends, market forces and deal players that are shaping the consolidation of the U.S. FinTech industry.

Key highlights from the newly released report include:

A review of the top 10 legal and regulatory challenges for FinTech M&A transactions

Highlights and trends from key vertical categories including payments, digital lending, consumer trading, insurance and digital-only banks

A closer look at the deal players who are driving M&A in the FinTech space

A spotlight on the role of SPACs in the current wave of consolidation and acquisitions

Data and analysis showing sustained growth and momentum in FinTech M&A, driven by changing consumer preferences that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic

